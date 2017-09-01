Futures extend gains after August jobs data

U.S. stocks index futures extended gains on Friday after a report from the Labor Department showed monthly employment numbers for August came in below expectations.

But the pace of increase could be more than sufficient for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start trimming its massive bond portfolio.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 156,000 last month, below the 180,000 increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:34 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 71 points, or 0.32 percent, with 19,892 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.32 percent, with 150,935 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.48 percent, on volume of 31,223 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)