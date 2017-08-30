Survey: US companies added a strong 237,000 jobs in August

U.S. businesses added a healthy 237,000 jobs in August with broad gains across several industries including construction, manufacturing and leisure and hospitality, according to a private survey.

Payroll processor ADP says the hiring was spread among large companies with more than 1,000 employees and medium and small firms with fewer than 500 workers. Manufacturers added 16,000 jobs and builders hired 18,000. The leisure and hospitality sector — which includes restaurants — added 51,000 workers.

The figures indicate that employers still expect the economy to expand, so they're bolstering their staffs.

Analysts predict the government's jobs report, to be released Friday, will show a decent 180,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet.