The Latest: Dems say Trump shouldn't cut taxes for wealthy

The Latest on President Donald Trump's tax overhaul (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump's tax plan should not include tax cuts for the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans.

Schumer tells reporters that the tax overhaul plan should not increase budget deficits and should be written by both parties, not just the president's fellow Republicans.

The New York senator was outlining Democrats' approach to the tax overhaul ahead of the president's tax event in Missouri later in the day. Schumer says if Trump wants to use populism to sell the plan, "he ought to consider actually putting his money where his mouth is" and cut taxes for the middle class.

Schumer says Republicans shouldn't use "fuzzy math or brazenly partisan estimates" to claim their tax plan wouldn't add to deficits.

6 a.m.

President Donald Trump will kick off his lobbying effort for a tax overhaul at an event in Missouri, with a manufacturing backdrop and some economic tough talk.

But he is not expected to offer a detailed proposal. Instead, in Springfield, Missouri, Wednesday, Trump will give remarks that the White House says will focus on his "vision" for spurring job creation and economic growth by cutting rates and revising the tax code.

After a year with no major legislative wins, the stakes are high for the White House and GOP leaders, who face mounting pressure to get points on the board before next year's midterm elections.