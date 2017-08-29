Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. was 2.75 cents higher at 4.0275 bushel; Sept. corn was down 2.50 cents at 3.3350 bushel; Sept. oats was off 3.50 cents at $2.35 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost 4.50 cents at $9.3075 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Aug. live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.0525 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.4260 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.40 cents at $.6022 a pound.