Trump To Start Push For Tax Reform In Speech Next Week: FT

U.S. President Donald Trump will next week embark on a major push to reform tax policy, The Financial Times reported Friday, citing an interview with Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic advisor. "He will start being on the road making major addresses justifying the reasoning for tax reform and why we need it in the U.S.," Cohn was quoted as telling the newspaper. The president will begin a series of tax-focused speeches on Wednesday in Missouri.
