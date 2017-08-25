The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending August 24, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

Top Songs

1. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift

2. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

3. Sorry Not Sorry,Demi Lovato

4. Strip That Down (feat. Quavo), Liam Payne

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

5. Friends,Justin Bieber & BloodPop

6. Slow Hands, Niall Horan

7. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &..., DJ Khaled

8. Attention, Charlie Puth

9. Believer, Imagine Dragons

10. There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, Shawn Mendes

Top Albums

1. Paranoia: A True Story, Dave East

2. Science Fiction, Brand New

3. Project Baby 2, Kodak Black

4. Rainbow, Kesha

5. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy..., Various Artists

6. Painted Ruins, Grizzly Bear

7. Still Striving, A$AP Ferg

8. The Peace and the Panic, Neck Deep

9. All We Know of Heaven, All We ..., PVRIS

10. Until My Voice Goes Out, Josh Abbott Band

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.