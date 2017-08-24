Perry Ellis Shares Jump After Earnings Beat

Perry Ellis International Inc. joins a slew of other retailers whose shares jumped in Thursday trading after reporting second-quarter results that beat expectations. Perry Ellis shares are up 11%. Its portfolio of brands includes its namesake, Laundry by Shelli Segal and Jantzen, . The company also has licensing deals for Nike Inc. , PGA Tour, and other labels. The clothing, accessories and fragrance company reported net income of $979,000, or 6 cents per share, after a loss of $3.57 million, or 24 cents per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS of 16 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 10 cents per share. Revenue totaled $206.6 million, up from $201.7 million last year and ahead of the $204.0 million FactSet consensus. Perry Ellis reiterated its fiscal 2018 guidance for revenue in the range of $870 million to $880 million, and EPS in the range of $2.07 to $2.17. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $878.5 million and EPS of $2.13. Perry Ellis shares are up 4.3% for the last three months, but down 23.1% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 9.3% for 2017 to date.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.