HBO Renews Duplass Brothers' Anthology Series 'Room 104' For Second Season

Time Warner Inc.-owned HBO said on Thursday it's decided to renew its brand new anthology series "Room 104" for a second season. "Room 104," from brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, tells a different story each week from different eras of the people who pass through a single room of a motel. The episodes range from comedy to drama to horror. "Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming. "The format of 'Room 104' offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us." The show has been critically praised so far in its first season. Shares of Time Warner have gained 5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 9%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.