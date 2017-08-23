Yume Confirms Sales Talks With RhythmOne, Stock Gains

Yume Inc. , a struggling advertising-technology company, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that it has engaged in sales talks with RhythmOne PLC , confirming press reports and a statement by the U.K. company. Yume cautioned that the deal is not set yet, however. "Yume has been engaged in a strategic process in which Yume continues to consider several value enhancing initiatives, including remaining as a stand-alone company," the company said in its statement. "Given the nature of the discussions with RhythmOne, there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed." Yume shares gained more than 5% in late trading after confirming the talks, following a 1.8% gain to $5.15 in regular trading. The stock, which once topped $11 after a 2013 initial public offering, has traded for less than $6 since mid-2014.
