Home Depot, Boeing Stocks Chop 25 Points From Dow Industrials In Early Trade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday was giving up some of its hard-fought gains from the previous session, as shares of Home Depot and Boeing helped to yank blue chips lower. Shares of home-improvement giant Home Depot Inc. and plane maker Boeing Co. were slicing more than 25 points from the price-weighted benchmark, representing the biggest drag among the Dow's components. Home Depot's shares were off about $2.22 or 1.5%, while Boeing's stock was down about $1.65 or 0.7%. The Dow was down 60 points at 21,839, most recently. A $1 move in any of the Dow's components is equal to a 6.84-point swing in the gauge. Overall, the market was drifting lower, albeit off its worst levels of the session, as investors fretted about the threat of a government shutdown following remarks made by President Donald Trump at a campaign-style rally of his supporters in Phoenix. The Dow is in jeopardy of halting a two-session climb, with the S&P 500 index down 0.3% at 2,446 and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4% at 6,275. All three benchmarks enjoyed their best daily gains in months on Tuesday.

