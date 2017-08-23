Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower .20 cent at $4.03 a bushel; Sept corn was down .60 cent at $3.4120 a bushel; Sept oats gained 4.60 cents at $2.4340 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 4.60 cents to $9.3960 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .75 cent lower at $1.0490 a pound; August feeder cattle lost 1.13 cent at $1.4050 a pound; October lean hogs was .23 cent higher at $.6378 a pound.