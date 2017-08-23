Accelerated Pharma Requests To Withdraw IPO

Accelerated Pharma, Inc. a drug development company, has requested to withdraw its initial public offering, according to a filing Wednesday. In the letter, the company states that it "has decided not to proceed" with an IPO. Accelerated Pharma had planned to sell 1.5 million units, with each unit consisting of a share of common stock and two Series A warrants, with an offering price between $4 and $6 a share. It had applied to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
