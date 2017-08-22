T. Rowe Price Names C�line Duf�tel Chief Financial Officer

T. Rowe Price Group on Tuesday announced that C�line Duf�tel has been hired as vice president. Duf�tel will also assume the roles of chief financial officer and treasurer in the first quarter of 2018, replacing Ken Moreland, who is retiring after nearly 14 years at the firm. Duf�tel, who joins from Neuberger Berman, will report to CEO Bill Stromberg. In a release, Stromberg called her "a dynamic and strategic leader." Duf�tel is a native of France who spend part of her childhood in Bethesda, Maryland. She has a bachelor's and a master's degree from �cole Polytechnique and served as a navigation officer in the French Navy aboard an oil tanker while in college. T. Rowe Price has $927 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Baltimore.
