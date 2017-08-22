Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead US stock indexes higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks bounced higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big tech companies, health care and banks.

Google parent Alphabet jumped 2 percent, Vertex Pharmaceuticals rose 4.3 percent and Bank of America rose 1.9 percent.

Macy's rose 4.6 percent after announcing a restructuring and naming a former eBay executive as its president.

With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 24 points, or 1 percent, to 2,452.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 196 points, or 0.9 percent, to 21,899. The Nasdaq composite rose 84 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,297.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.21 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks pushed higher as markets gain strength following a shaky run the last couple of weeks.

Shares of technology companies, retailers and metals miners helped lead the way Tuesday. Apple rose 1.7 percent.

Macy's rose 3 percent after announcing a restructuring and naming a former eBay executive as its president.

With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,447.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 155 points, or 0.7 percent, to 21,861. The Nasdaq composite rose 71 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,284.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, and some of the biggest gains went to retailers and technology companies.

Macy's jumped 3 percent in early trading Tuesday after naming a former eBay executive as its president, and DSW soared 21 percent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts expected.

Coty slumped 10 percent after reporting earnings that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,440.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,800. The Nasdaq composite rose 40 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,254.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20 percent.