GoDaddy CEO To Step Down

GoDaddy Inc. Chief Executive Blake Irving plans to retire at the end of the year, the company announced Tuesday, and will be replaced by President and COO Scott Wagner. "After more than three decades in technology, I've decided it's time to retire and begin the next phase of my life," Irving said in Tuesday's announcement. Irving, a former Yahoo executive, took over the CEO role in 2013 and led the domain-hosting company through its initial public offering in 2015. He will remain on GoDaddy's board through June 2018, the company said. Wagner was a part of KKR & Co. when it invested in GoDaddy in 2011, and became CFO and COO when Irving took over; he was promoted to president in 2016. GoDaddy shares, which have been trading at all-time highs this year, lost about 0.5% in late trading after the announcement Tuesday.

