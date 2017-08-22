On Our Radar

Dow Enjoys Best Day In 4 Months As Stock Market Rallies To The Close

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday registered its best day in about four months on the back of a resurgence in buying appetite, led by gains in technology and health-care stocks. The Dow closed nearly 200 points higher, or 0.9%, at about 21,900, representing its best single-session rise since April 25, when it climbed 232 points, or 1.1%, according to FactSet data. The price-weighted gauge's advance was supported by climbs in components Boeing Co. , Apple Inc. , and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . Tuesday's uptrend also appeared to be bolstered by renewed enthusiasm in risk assets, like equities, following a tough past few weeks for stock benchmarks and worries about turmoil within President Donald Trump's administration, which could undermine the president's ability to push through previously pledged, business-friendly legislation. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.4% at 6,297, snapping a 4-session slump and booking its best daily advance since June 28, while the S&P 500 index gained 1% at 2,452.Some market participants attributed the recent rally to a Politico report that said Trump's policy team was making progress on a plan for changes to tax law. In other corporate news, shares of DSW Inc. had its best gain in the shoe-retailer's history after strong quarterly results.

