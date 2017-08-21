Stock weakness continues ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

Global stocks extended a recent losing streak Monday with comments from global central bank officials expected to dominate most of the week's trading.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2% in the early minutes of trading after stocks in Japan and Australia moved lower as bank shares led global declines. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening dip for the Dow Jones Industrial Average following its worst two-week percentage drop in nearly a year.

Markets were rattled last week in thin summer trading amid a combination of escalating tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and business leaders, concerns about North Korea, disappointing earnings reports and a terror attack in Spain.

Analysts expect the focus to shift back to monetary policy this week absent any fresh geopolitical developments. Top central bankers including Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will gather for the Jackson Hole economic symposium Thursday through Saturday, and investors will be watching closely for any hints at plans for monetary policy in the fall. Several central bank officials are also scheduled to deliver speeches earlier in the week.

"I think the ECB, the Bank of England and the Fed are all moving in the same direction, which is to less accommodative policy, and I'm not sure the market is really prepared for that," said Gene Tannuzzo, portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. "With elevated valuations still across markets, they're all very vulnerable to a change in policy."

Government bonds were under modest pressure Monday with 10-year German bund yields rising to 0.419% from 0.401% Friday and 10-year Treasury yields at 2.202% from 2.196%. Yields move inversely to prices.

"We are not expecting material policy announcements at this week's Jackson Hole Symposium but thin liquidity conditions and investors' wariness could make volatility more likely," said strategists at Mizuho International.

Other haven assets stabilized, with gold up just 0.1% at $1,292 an ounce and the dollar down less than 0.1% against the yen.

Earlier, stock markets were mostly lower in Asia-Pacific trading after global declines at the end of last week, with Japan and Australia the region's main underperformers.

Australia and Japan, whose benchmark indexes entered Monday up less than 2% for the year, were pressured Monday by financial stocks. In Australia, the country's heavily weighted "big four" banks all traded in the red, sending the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.4%. In Japan, the Topix bank subindex was off 1%, compared with a 0.4% decline in the Nikkei Stock Average, which was trading around its lowest since early May.

Weakness in both markets Monday came despite strength in energy stocks after oil prices rebounded on Friday. Brent crude oil was last down 0.3% at $52.64 a barrel.

Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai were up 0.4% and 0.5% respectively, meanwhile, after China said late Sunday that it had cleared the plan for big wireless firm China Unicom to bring in new investors under an $11.7 billion plan unveiled Wednesday. Hong Kong-listed shares, which hadn't traded since Tuesday, jumped 8% while Unicom's Shanghai-listed equity rose the 10% daily limit in the first day of action there since March 31.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com and Ese Erheriene at ese.erheriene@wsj.com