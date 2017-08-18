The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending August 17, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
Top Songs
1. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna &..., DJ Khaled
2. What About Us, P!nk
3. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
4. Strip That Down (feat. Quavo), Liam Payne
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Praying, Kesha
6. Slow Hands, Niall Horan
7. Attention, Charlie Puth
8. There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, Shawn Mendes
9. Believer, Imagine Dragons
10. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
Top Albums
1. Rainbow, Kesha
2. Federal 3X, Moneybagg Yo
3. You - EP, dodie
4. The Project, Lindsay Ell
5. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy..., Various Artists
6. Love Has a Name (Live), Jesus Culture
7. American Teen, Khalid
8. Descendants 2 (Original TV Mov..., Various Artists
9. 4:44, JAY Z
10. ÷ , Ed Sheeran
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.