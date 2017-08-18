Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Sept. was 2 cents higher 4.16 bushel; Sept. corn was up 1.50 cents at 3.52 bushel; Sept. oats fell 3.50 cents at $2.5475 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 7.25 cents at $9.3025 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Aug. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.0637 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .03 cent at $1.4050 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell .80 cent at $.6612 a pound.