Brad Keselowski closes truck racing team, cites finances

Sports Associated Press

Brad Keselowski celebrates after qualifying for the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Brad Keselowski is closing his truck series team at the end of the season, a decision that in part came down to him losing money on the venture.

Brad Keselowski Racing has fielded trucks in NASCAR since 2008, and more than a dozen young drivers have come through his organization. His team has won nine Camping World Truck Series races and twice contended for the championship. Keselowski fields two full-time Fords - for Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric - and has about 50 employees.

Yet Keselowski has not turned a profit on his passion, and has said before he loses $1 million a year on the program. Red Horse Racing also suspended its truck operations in May.

