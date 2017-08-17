Wal-Mart Stores, L Brands and Cisco Systems skid

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Continue Reading Below
United Rentals Inc., down 15 cents to $111.82
The equipment rental company said it will buy Neff Corp. for about $596 million.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., down $1.28 to $79.70
The retailer had a solid second quarter, but couldn't sustain a monthlong rally in its stock price.
L Brands Inc., down $1.40 to $37.55
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
The parent of Victoria's Secret lowered its annual profit forecast as sales kept weakening.
Cisco Systems Inc., down $1.30 to $31.04
The technology company said revenue from switching products dropped in the last quarter and it forecast a decline in sales.
NetApp Inc., down $2.85 to $39.56
The data storage company's forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors.
Bank of America Corp., down 55 cents to $23.64
Banks slumped Thursday as bond yields and interest rates fell.
Briggs & Stratton Corp., down $3.33 to $20.76
The engine maker had a weak fourth quarter and its annual profit forecast was lower than analysts expected.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $4.42 to $163.92
The online retailer earned more money and reported better sales than Wall Street anticipated.