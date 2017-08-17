Oil Prices End Higher After Three-session Decline

Oil prices finished higher Thursday, following losses over the past three trading sessions. Traders continued to digest data from the Energy Information Administration released Wednesday that revealed a rise in total U.S. crude production to their highest level in more than two years, but also a weekly drop in domestic supplies that was the largest in 11 months. September West Texas Intermediate crude rose 31 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $47.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
