Squeeze on UK living standards eases as wages pick up

The squeeze on living standards in Britain since last year's Brexit vote appears to be abating, a development that should, if sustained in the months to come, shore up the economy as it gears up for its exit from the European Union.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that average weekly earnings, including bonuses, increased by 2.1 percent in the three months to June against the same period the previous year. That was up on the 1.8 percent rise recorded in the previous three-month period.

In light of Tuesday's news that inflation held steady at 2.6 percent in July, the earnings figures suggest pay packets have slightly more purchasing power than they had before. Should inflation ease back, as many economic forecasters predict, then wage increases could start to outstrip price rises, helping to shore up consumer demand at a crucial time when the British government is negotiating how the country will leave the EU.

"There is some cause for optimism that the squeeze on household finances could come to an end later this year, though ultimately the light at the end of the tunnel could be provided by falling inflation rather than rising wages," said Ben Brettell, senior economist at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Last year's Brexit vote had an almost immediate impact on living standards. The 15 percent fall in the value of the pound stoked inflation by making imports like food and energy more expensive. Before the vote, wage increases were outstripping inflation, which was barely above zero.

The impact of the pound's drop has taken a while to make itself felt in through the British economy, potentially because consumers spent early in anticipation of higher prices to come. But once those higher prices did emerge, retail sales, which are a crucial part of the British economy, weakened. As a result, economic growth has fallen back from a quarterly rate of 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent in the subsequent two three-month periods.

Another potential positive for the British economy for the period ahead is that unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since 1975. Britain's statistics agency said unemployment, as measured by international standards in the three months to June, fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent in the previous quarter.

The employment rate — that is, the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were in work — was 75.1 percent, the highest since comparable records began in 1971.