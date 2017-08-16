Ryanair files complaint with EU after Air Berlin bankruptcy

Irish budget airline Ryanair has filed a complaint with European Union competition authorities after Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection and then got a 150 million euro ($177 million) government loan to stay afloat.

Ryanair said late Tuesday there's "an obvious conspiracy" between the German government, Lufthansa and Air Berlin. The loan will help Air Berlin to keep flights running for the next three months, while it is negotiating a possible deal with No. 1 German airline Lufthansa and another unnamed carrier.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available following years of unsuccessful turnaround attempts.