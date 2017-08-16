Passengers sue Boeing for 2016 Emirates crash in Dubai

Passengers who were aboard an Emirates plane that crash-landed in August 2016 are suing Chicago-based Boeing for an alleged malfunction of the aircraft's electronics.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court alleges the aircraft's electronics system prevented the operation of a switch at a critical moment. More than a dozen passengers involved in the lawsuit claim the system didn't provide any warning to the crew that the switch wasn't working.

The Emirates Boeing 777-300 flying from India crash-landed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

All 300 people aboard survived, scrambling down emergency slides before flames destroyed the plane. A firefighter was killed battling the blaze.

UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority earlier this month determined there were no mechanical problems leading up to the incident.

A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit, noting the litigation is pending.