WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Aug. 15
|$19,808,747
|Statutory debt limit
|$19,808,772
|Total public debt outstanding Aug. 15
|$19,844,740
|Operating balance Aug. 15
|$100,391
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru July
|$249,302
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$231,418
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru July
|-$566,022
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$511,980
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru July
|$2,739,861
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,678,824
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru July
|$3,305,882
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$3,190,804
|Gold assets in July
|$11,041