Strange, Moore To Face Off In GOP Runoff For Alabama Senate Seat

Sen. Luther Strange will face former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in a Republican primary runoff election for Alabama's seat in the U.S. Senate. With more than 60% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Moore led Strange, 40.8% to 31.9%. A third contender, Rep. Mo Brooks, got 19% of the Republican vote. Strange was appointed to the Senate after Jeff Sessions took over as U.S. attorney general earlier this year. Strange was endorsed by President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell's super PAC and the NRA, but Moore is a popular evangelical Christian with wide support in the state. The winner will face Doug Jones, who won the Democratic primary handily, with almost 64% of the vote. The primary runoff will be held Sept. 26, and the general election is Dec. 12.
