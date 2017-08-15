Home Depot's Stock Cuts About 30 Points From Dow Industrials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average switched between gains and losses on Tuesday, as shares of Home Depot pressured the equity gauge. Home Depot's stock was down $4.72, or 3%, in afternoon trade and slicing about 32 points from the price-weighted Dow . A price move of about $1 in any of its 30 components equates to a roughly 6.85-point tilt in the Dow. A slide in shares of United Technologies Corp. and Nike Inc. also dragged on the average, combining to exert a roughly 54-point weight on the Dow. On the upside, shares of Apple Inc. were contributing about 12 points to the benchmark, up 1.4%, and American Express Co. added about 10 points, rising 1.7%. Home Depot's share decline came even as the home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. raised its outlook for the second time this year as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Overall, the Dow was down 7 points, or less than 0.1%, at 21,986, while the S&P 500 index was off 0.1% at 2,463, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.1% lower at 6,334. All three major benchmarks had opened slightly higher and were on track to book their third straight gain as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea ease and as a batch of economic reports, including retail sales, came in better than expected.

