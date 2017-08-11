Trump May Return To Washington For One-day Trip On Monday: Report

President Donald Trump may return to Washington on Monday for the day from his working vacation, Politico reported Friday. An updated schedule reviewed by Politico said Trump is scheduled to fly back to Washington Monday morning and return to New York City Monday evening. It wasn't clear why Trump is returning in the middle of his planned 17-day summer break, however. Politico said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't immediately return requests for comment.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.