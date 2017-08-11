Nebraska regents OK $128 million, 11-year deal with Adidas

Adidas and Nebraska have agreed to a new sponsorship deal that will funnel more than $128 million in cash and goods to the athletic department over the next 11 years.

Continue Reading Below

The university's Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved the contract extension. Adidas will pay $64 million in cash and provide $64.7 million in apparel and equipment.

A 2015 agreement was to run through next June, but the deal approved Friday begins immediately. That means Adidas will pay $3.5 million in cash in 2017-18 instead of the $1 million promised under the previous agreement.

In return, Adidas receives major signage and other recognition from Nebraska.

Adidas has been Nebraska's apparel sponsor since 1995.