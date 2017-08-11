Dow's Early Bid To Snap 3-day Tumble Powered By Apple, Home Depot Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday was trying to halt a three-session downdraft, with its early rise supported by a rise in shares of Apple Inc. and Home Depot. Apple's stock , and those of Home Depot Inc. and McDonald's Corp. were contributing more than 30 points to the price-weighted Dow , helping it to pare its weekly decline to 0.9%. Apple alone was adding 17 points to the Dow, which was up 0.2% at 21,893, after tumbling more than 200 points on Thursday amid intensifying threats between the U.S. and North Korea. Overall, the market was bucking up, with the S&P 500 index adding 0.3% at 2,445, and the Nasdaq Composite Index , which suffered the steepest decline in the prior session, gaining 0.6% to 6,252. Fears of a military clash between Pyongyang and Washington have pushed investors into so-called haven assets like gold future and the 10-year benchmark Treasury and out of those perceived to be risky like stocks. The S&P 500 is looking at a weekly drop of 1.2%, while the Nasdaq is setting up for a weekly fall of 1.5%.

