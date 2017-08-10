Why Impax Laboratories Inc Is Up for a Second Straight Day

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ: IPXL) closed up 10% on Thursday after jumping 9.6% yesterday following its second-quarter earnings report. Today's move seems to be a continuation of yesterday's jump, perhaps fueled by reports of a Cowen analyst slapping a $20 price target on the stock, which is more than 20% higher than where it closed yesterday.

So what

It should be noted that an analyst at the Royal Bank of Canada reportedly has a $17 price target on Impax Laboratories, which doesn't offer much upside. Of course, the analyst had a prior target of $15, which was clearly off.

With better-than-expected adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share, above the consensus of $0.14 per share, it's clear analysts are scrambling to adjust their models. Nevertheless, both analysts have what essentially amounts to hold ratings on the drugmaker, so it's not like they've completely come around to Impax's potential.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than worry about the day-to-day movements of Impax Laboratories' stock price, which is driven by the whims of analysts, investors should be focused on whether the company can keep its momentum going with more generic drug approvals, like its recent approval of its generic version of Concerta. They should watch how its specialty drug business is doing.

On the specialty pharma side, Albenza sales should normalize following the supply disruption last quarter, but the drug could see generic competition later this year. Fortunately, lower sales are already in its guidance, so if a competitor doesn't come to the market, Impax should be in great shape.

10 stocks we like better than Impax Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Impax Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Brian Orelli has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.