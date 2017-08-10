On Our Radar

Trump Says White House Drawing Up Documents To Declare Opioid Abuse Emergency

By Steve Goldstein Markets MarketWatch Pulse

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the White House would declare the opioid crisis to be a national emergency, something he didn't do during a discussion on the topic he held earlier this week. "We're going to draw it up and we're going to make it a national emergency," Trump told reporters from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., before comparing it to LSD during his youth. "But this is a national emergency and we are drawing documents now to so attest."

