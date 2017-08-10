Trump Says White House Drawing Up Documents To Declare Opioid Abuse Emergency

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the White House would declare the opioid crisis to be a national emergency, something he didn't do during a discussion on the topic he held earlier this week. "We're going to draw it up and we're going to make it a national emergency," Trump told reporters from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., before comparing it to LSD during his youth. "But this is a national emergency and we are drawing documents now to so attest."
