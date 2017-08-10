Kohl's beats 2Q profit forecasts

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $208 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Kohl's shares have decreased 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has climbed 11 percent in the last 12 months.

