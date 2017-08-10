GM's Maven Gig expanding to LA, other US cities

On Our Radar

In this Wednesday, April 27, 2016, file photo, a smartphone displaying the Maven app, a General Motors car-sharing service, is shown, in Ann Arbor, Mich. General Motors Co. launched its Maven car-sharing service in New York on Monday, May 15, 2017. ... The service lets members rent a variety of GM vehicles for whatever they need, from a 30-minute errand to a 28-day road trip. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

General Motors (GM) is expanding its Maven Gig program, which allows drivers to rent cars by the week.

Through Maven Gig, drivers can borrow vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt electric car and use them for ride-hailing and other services.

Maven Gig began this spring in San Diego and San Francisco. It will launch in Los Angeles on Thursday and it's coming to Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., this fall.

Drivers rent the cars through an app and get insurance and unlimited miles. They can use them for ride-hailing through Lyft or Uber, delivering food through services like GrubHub or delivering groceries through InstaCart.

Maven Gig says its most popular rental is the all-electric Chevolet Bolt, which rents for $229 per week. More than 125 Bolts will be available in San Francisco. Maven Gig will start with 20 Bolts in Boston.

GM plans to have a total of 1,000 Maven Gig vehicles available to rent in Los Angeles by the end of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

