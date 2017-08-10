GM's Maven Gig expanding to LA, other US cities

General Motors (GM) is expanding its Maven Gig program, which allows drivers to rent cars by the week.

Through Maven Gig, drivers can borrow vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt electric car and use them for ride-hailing and other services.

Maven Gig began this spring in San Diego and San Francisco. It will launch in Los Angeles on Thursday and it's coming to Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., this fall.

Drivers rent the cars through an app and get insurance and unlimited miles. They can use them for ride-hailing through Lyft or Uber, delivering food through services like GrubHub or delivering groceries through InstaCart.

Maven Gig says its most popular rental is the all-electric Chevolet Bolt, which rents for $229 per week. More than 125 Bolts will be available in San Francisco. Maven Gig will start with 20 Bolts in Boston.



GM plans to have a total of 1,000 Maven Gig vehicles available to rent in Los Angeles by the end of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

