Wall St ends off lows as traders buy N. Korea dip

U.S. stocks closed barely down on Wednesday as investors appeared to turn their focus away from North Korea-related geopolitical tension that weighed on equities for most of the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,048.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,474.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.13 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,352.33.

The S&P had been down 0.52 percent at its session low. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

