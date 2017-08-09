United apologizes for death of dog on delayed plane

United Airlines is apologizing to the owners of dog who died in the cargo hold of a plane on a flight from Houston to San Francisco.

Continue Reading Below

A United spokesman said Tuesday that the airline is reviewing the incident.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that a local family says their 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel was on a flight that was delayed on the ground for two hours Sunday.

The Transportation Department says a dog died in June on a United flight from New Jersey to Florida. That's the only pet death on an airline reported for June. In 2016, nine animals died and 14 were injured on United flights, more than on any other U.S. airline.