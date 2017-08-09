Mylan misses Street 2Q forecasts

Mylan Inc. (MYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $297 million.

The Hatfield, Britain-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

Mylan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Mylan shares have declined 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has fallen 34 percent in the last 12 months.

