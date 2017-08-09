How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday, following some rare earnings disappointments.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Consumer-focused companies and banks were among the biggest decliners.

Investors kept a wary eye on escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Gold prices rose.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 0.90 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,474.02.

The Dow lost 36.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,048.70.

The Nasdaq composite slid 18.13 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,352.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies shed 13.20 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,396.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.81 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 44.11 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 0.77 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.37 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 235.19 points, or 10.5 percent.

The Dow is up 2,286.10 points, or 11.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 969.21 points, or 18 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.82 points, or 2.9 percent.