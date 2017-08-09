Car Drives Into Anti-terrorism Soldiers Near Paris, Wounding 6: Reports

French police are searching for a car that rammed a group of soldiers in the suburb of Levallois-Perret near Paris early Wednesday, the local police force said on Twitter. Six of the soldiers were wounded, two seriously, media reports said. They are part of the Operation Sentinelle forces posted at sites in France believed to be particularly exposed to risk of terrorist attack, such as near religious buildings or tourist spots. The perpertrators fled the scene, and the hunt is now underway.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.