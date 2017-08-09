6 workers sue swanky Plaza Hotel, allege sexual harassment

Six current or former employees have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against The Plaza Hotel.

The bartenders, servers and hospitality coordinators say they were groped, catcalled and propositioned by managers and other co-workers while working at the New York City hotel's Palm Court restaurant.

The suit says a manager cornered and forcibly kissed one of the women in a coat-check closet and shoved his hands down her pants during a performance review.

It says the women's complaints were ignored and they were subjected to retaliation.

Various claims involve a period from late 2014 until the present.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts manages The Plaza and says harassment "has not and never will be tolerated."

The company also says it doesn't retaliate against employees who raise claims "in good faith."

The employees are seeking damages to be determined at trial.