TripAdvisor Shares Fall 6% After Company Misses Quarterly Views

Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. fell 6% late Tuesday after the company reported adjusted second-quarter per-share earnings and sales below Wall Street expectations. TripAdvisor said it earned $27 million, or 19 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with $34 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company reported a net income of $53 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $56 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue reached $424 million in the quarter, compared with $291 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share on sales of $474 million.
