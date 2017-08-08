The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 6, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Alien: Covenant
2. The Boss Baby
3. Allied
4. The Circle (2017)
5. Going In Style (2017)
6. Gifted
7. Ghost in the Shell
8. Colossal
9. Kong: Skull Island
10. The Fate of the Furious
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Colossal
2. The Lost City of Z
3. The Captive
4. The Lovers
5. Wakefield
6. The Dinner
7. Berlin Syndrome
8. A Family Man
9. Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
10. Laggies
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.