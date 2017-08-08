The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 4:

Fiction

1. The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger by Stephen King, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Not Alone by Craig A. Falconer, narrated by James Patrick Cronin (Audible Studios)

3. Everything You Told Me by Lucy Dawson, narrated by Jessica Ball (Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd)

4. The Cold Dish: A Walt Longmire Mystery by Craig Johnson, narrated by George Guidall

5. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

6. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

7. Monster Hunter Siege: Monster Hunter by Larry Correia, narrated by Oliver Wyman (Audible Studios)

8. Wild Seed by Octavia E. Butler, narrated by Dion Graham (Audible Studios)

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

10. It by Stephen King, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Nonfiction

1. The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson (Audible Originals)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

4. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

5. Scores: How I Opened the Hottest Strip Club in New York City, Was Extorted out of Millions by the Gambino Family, and Became One of the Most Successful Mafia Informants in FBI History by Michael D. Blutrich, narrated by author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

7. The Cosmic Serpent: DNA and the Origins of Knowledge by Jeremy Narby, narrated by James Patrick Cronin (Tantor Audio)

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. The Glass Castle: A Memoir by Jeannette Walls, narrated by author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

