Dow Futures Are Down But Individual Dow Stocks Suggest Win Streak Set To Continue

Although Dow industrials futures are 14 down points ahead of Tuesday's open, suggesting the Dow Jones Industrial Average's win streak will be snapped at 10 sessions, an analysis of individual Dow components trading premarket suggests the streak of gains are set to continue. Of the 27 Dow components that have traded ahead of the open, 17 are gaining ground. Overall, the components' premarket moves suggests the Dow would be up 11.5 points. Among the biggest contributors to the Dow's move, shares of Boeing Inc. would add 8.8 points to the Dow, McDonald's Corp. would add 3.6 points and American Express Co. would add 2.7 points. Meanwhile, Shares of 3M Co. would shave off 3 points, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. would take away 2.9 points, Johnson & Johnson would detract 2.3 points and Apple Inc. would shave off 1.6 points.
