CVS Health 2Q earnings beat expectations

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016 file photo, a CVS drugstore and pharmacy in Philadelphia.

CVS drugstore and pharmacy in Philadelphia. (AP)

CVS Health, the No.2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as its pharmacy benefits management business serviced more claims and demand for its specialty pharmacy services rose.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $924 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4.5 percent to $45.69 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)