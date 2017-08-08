Apple, Goldman Stocks Put Dow's 36th Record Close Back On Track

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was tilting higher late-morning Tuesday, on the back of solid gains from the shares of a duo of blue-chip heavyweights: Apple Inc. shares and those of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Cupertino, Calif.-based iPhone maker was trading in record territory, after three consecutive sessions of advances, with a rise from shares of Goldman Sachs combining to contribute about 25 points to the price-weighted Dow . That was enough to lift the equity benchmark into positive territory and set the gauge up for its 10th straight record close and its 36th all-time high in 2017. Buying appetite was seen cooling in early trade after the S&P 500 index and the Dow ended at fresh records on Monday, with some investors expressing concerns about lofty equity valuations. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index also was pivoting higher in late-morning trade, up 0.1% at 6,391, not far from its own record close around 6,422.
