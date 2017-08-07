Office Depot Launching Same-day Delivery

Office Depot Inc. said Monday that it will introduce same-day delivery in three markets in the coming weeks with help from a third-party provider Deliv. The service will launch in Atlanta and Los Angeles on August 28, and in Ft. Lauderdale/Miami on September 6. Office Depot will waive the delivery fee as a limited introductory offer. By the end of 2017, the company expects to add several other markets. Delivery pricing is still being finalized in preparation for the service expansion, according to an Office Depot spokesperson. Office Depot shares are up 31.4% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.6% for the period.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.