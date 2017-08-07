Netflix Buys Comic-book Publisher Behind 'Kick-Ass' In First Ever Acquisition

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. said on Monday it's acquired comic book publisher Millarworld, founded by comic book legend Mark Millar. Millar has been responsible for such stories turned films as "Kick-Ass," "Kingsman" and "Old Man Logan." Millar also spent eight years at Marvel, where he developed comic books and stories that inspired Walt Disney Co.'s first "Avengers" movie, as well as last year's hit "Captain America: Civil War." This is Netflix's first acquisition and will give the streamer a solid and exclusive portfolio of characters and stories as the company looks to work more closely with filmmakers and acquire intellectual property. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Mark has created a next-generation comics universe, full of indelible characters living in situations people around the world can identify easily with," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. "We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark and his team will continue to create and publish." Shares of Netflix have gained nearly 46% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up nearly 11%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.