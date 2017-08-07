Global markets start the week higher

Stocks continued their summer gains in Asia on Monday, though volume continued to be modest in a number of markets with many traders on vacation.

Friday's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data gave some traders further reason to buy, following that day's gains in the Americas and Europe.

But with recent trading activity at some of its lowest levels of the year, often the case at this point in the calendar, some analysts are leery of making too much of the latest gains.

"Traders are being cautious at the moment because of they are wary of" a possible correction looming, said Alex Wijaya, head of trading for Indonesia at AxiTrader.

At present, volatility remains at historically low levels, making some traders wary of big price swings should it rise suddenly.

"When volatility does come, it has the ability to be a shock-and-awe event," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.

A number of Asian stock markets have seen some of the world's biggest gains this year. But two of Monday's best performers have been regional laggards.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was recently up 1% as commodity stocks continued to add to recent gains amid rallies in iron ore and other products. Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose about 2% while oil firm Santos climbed nearly 3%. Big bank stocks were also strong.

In addition, the Aussie dollar bounced back from early weakness against its U.S. counterpart, advancing 0.3% to $0.7944. The greenback overall was down slightly on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, after having its best day in a month on Friday.

The dollar's rebound occurred as bond yields including the 10-year Treasury rose on Friday because of the jobs report, helping Japanese export and financial stocks. The Nikkei was recently 0.6% higher, though it remains just over 20000. The index hasn't moved more than 200 points from there since mid-June.

Also solidly higher Monday were Korean and Hong Kong stocks, whose benchmarks entered the week up 18% and 25%, respectively, for the year.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% Monday, continuing a rebound from a selloff last week stoked by the potential for tax increases there. Also, the United Nations Security Council over the weekend passed a unanimous resolution which could cut North Korea's annual export revenue by up to a third, or $1 billion.

"Increased sanctions in North Korea are seen as a positive for Trump," said Andrew Bresler, deputy head of sales trading in APAC at Saxo Capital Markets. Because it is a move China and the U.S. both support, regional sentiment is positive, he added.

In Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings jumped 2.7% to reach fresh record highs. It helped push the Hang Seng Index up 0.4% as it continued to march toward a high it last hit in 2015. Surpassing that would put the index at heights not seen in a decade.

Asian markets have been rising as traders seem to be adhering to the adage of "never shorting a bull market," said Mr. Weston.

Stocks in the U.S. have also been strong this year. In that light, Charles Schwab told its clients Friday that while "we don't want to be the parents who stop the music and take away the punch bowl...the risk of a melt-up appears to be growing. We believe a decent-sized pullback in the near future would help alleviate some of these pressures."

Big Chinese stocks lagged Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index ended morning trading down 0.2% after falling as much as 0.6% earlier. That index has risen for seven straight weeks, its longest winning streak since early 2015. Meanwhile, the small-cap-heavy ChiNext rose 0.7%.

Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com